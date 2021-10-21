Chris Stapleton concert Thursday at Riverbend postponed, singer has laryngitis

The show is being rescheduled for a yet to be determined date in 2022

CINCINNATI, OH (WTVQ) – Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati announced the Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, has been postponed.

The country music star from Johnson County, Kentucky, has laryngitis.

The show is being rescheduled for a yet to be determined date in 2022, according to Riverbend.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date, according to Riverbend.

This was posted on the Riverbend Music Center website:

From Chris Stapleton: “I want to thank you for all your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days. I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I made is not enough. On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding. Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon”