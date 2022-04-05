Chris Rock scheduled to perform in Kentucky in June

The "Ego Death" tour is set for the Louisville Palace June 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Comedian Chris Rock is scheduled to perform in Kentucky this summer as his “Ego Death” tour makes a stop in Louisville.

He’s scheduled to play the Louisville Palace on June 15, 2022.

The announcement comes more than a week after Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after a G.I. Jane joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ticket sales for Rock’s tour have soared since the incident.

The Live Nation Presale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. You can use the code ROADIE for early access.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.