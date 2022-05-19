Child hit by car on Tates Creek Road in Lexington

Police say the 8-year old girl suffered life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, on Thursday, at 3:00 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries while trying to cross Tates Creek Road at Gainesway Drive. Police say she was with a family member and in the crosswalk. According to officers, the family member was not hit or hurt, and the driver wasn’t hurt.

Police say the driver did stop and is cooperating with investigators who say there’s no sign of impairment. The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating.

According to officers, the crash shut down outbound Tates Creek Road at New Circle Road and that included the Exit ramp from New Circle to Tates Creek. Drivers on outbound Tates Creek Road were detoured onto Kirklevington Drive.