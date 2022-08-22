Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23.

The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.

Income Guidelines for Free/Reduced Price Meals Effective

July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023

Family Size Free Meals Reduced-Price Meals
Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly

1

$1,473

$17,667

$2,096

$25,142

2

$1,984

$23,803

$2,823

$33,874

3

$2,495

$29,939

$3,551

$42,606

4

$3,007

$36,075

$4,279

$51,338

5

$3,518

$42,211

$5,006

$60,070

6

$4,029

$48,347

$5,734

$68,802

7

$4,541

$54,483

$6,462

$77,534

8

$5,052

$60,619

$7,189

$86,266

For each 

additional

family

member add:

 $512 $6,136 $728 $8,732

The program is federally funded through the USDA and is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, Division of School and Community Nutrition.

Categories: News, State News
Tags: , , ,

Related