Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23.
The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.
Income Guidelines for Free/Reduced Price Meals Effective
July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023
|Family Size
|Free Meals
|Reduced-Price Meals
|Monthly
|Yearly
|Monthly
|Yearly
|
1
|
$1,473
|
$17,667
|
$2,096
|
$25,142
|
2
|
$1,984
|
$23,803
|
$2,823
|
$33,874
|
3
|
$2,495
|
$29,939
|
$3,551
|
$42,606
|
4
|
$3,007
|
$36,075
|
$4,279
|
$51,338
|
5
|
$3,518
|
$42,211
|
$5,006
|
$60,070
|
6
|
$4,029
|
$48,347
|
$5,734
|
$68,802
|
7
|
$4,541
|
$54,483
|
$6,462
|
$77,534
|
8
|
$5,052
|
$60,619
|
$7,189
|
$86,266
|
For each
additional
family
member add:
|$512
|$6,136
|$728
|$8,732
The program is federally funded through the USDA and is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, Division of School and Community Nutrition.