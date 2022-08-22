Child and Adult Care Food Program eligibility guidelines revised

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new income eligibility guidelines to participate in free or reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for 2022-23.

The CACFP provides meals and snacks for those attending childcare centers, daycare homes, Head Start programs, adult day cares, homeless shelters and afterschool programs, according to a press release. The program also works to establish positive eating habits at early stages of development; reduces future healthcare and education costs by encouraging proper early development; and provides training and support of local center personnel.

Income Guidelines for Free/Reduced Price Meals Effective

July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023

Family Size Free Meals Reduced-Price Meals Monthly Yearly Monthly Yearly 1 $1,473 $17,667 $2,096 $25,142 2 $1,984 $23,803 $2,823 $33,874 3 $2,495 $29,939 $3,551 $42,606 4 $3,007 $36,075 $4,279 $51,338 5 $3,518 $42,211 $5,006 $60,070 6 $4,029 $48,347 $5,734 $68,802 7 $4,541 $54,483 $6,462 $77,534 8 $5,052 $60,619 $7,189 $86,266

For each additional family member add: $512 $6,136 $728 $8,732

The program is federally funded through the USDA and is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, Division of School and Community Nutrition.