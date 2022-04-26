Chick-fil-A bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit for breakfast

The popular sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 locations nationwide

ATLANTA, GA (WTVQ/CNN) – After a six-year hiatus, Chick-fil-A is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit for breakfast, according to the company.

The popular sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 locations nationwide.

The chain is also debuting a new seasonal item, the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

The company says it’s a blend of the classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberry is native to the arctic and is a cross between a raspberry and red currant, according to the company.

Sunjoy is available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.