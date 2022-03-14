CHI Saint Joseph Partners launches health benefit program

The program is offering a new way of delivering quality and compassionate care through a network of top-rated physicians and hospitals.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners has launched a health benefits program to expand choice for employers across Kentucky. The program is offering a new way of delivering quality and compassionate care through a network of top-rated physicians and hospitals.

The clinically integrated network through care coordination provides employers with competitive health plan options that are focused on delivering high quality, affordable health services. The program is unique in design by helping to empower local employers with customized control and administrative efficiencies. Care coordination aims to improve population health and lower employer health plan costs.

“Our care coordination program is designed to meet the medical needs of each individual patient,” said Dorothy Lockhart, vice president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners. “Unlike many such models, our care coordination program is physician-directed, which means it serves as an extension of the member’s own primary care provider.”

The program leverages the CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners and Anthem’s Blue Access PPO networks of providers to focus on all phases of member health, ranging from wellness to high-risk, complex care to palliative care. HealthComp, the nation’s leading independent benefits administrator, will administer the program.

For more information about the CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners and the Premier Plan, visit chisaintjosephhealthpartners.org.