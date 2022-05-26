CHI Saint Joseph Health to invest $2.5 million to KSU School of Nursing

Investment includes tuition assistance, program support for KSU School of Nursing over the next five years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – CHI Saint Joseph Health has announced plans to invest $2.5 million in tuition assistance and program support of the Kentucky State University School of Nursing over the next five years. According to CHI Saint Joseph, the alliance will include direct job placement for nurses at CHI Saint Joseph Health upon completion of the KSU nursing program.

“CHI Saint Joseph Health and Kentucky State University share common core values – collaboration and inclusion,” said Anthony A. Houston, Ed.D., FACHE, market CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “We are excited about this opportunity to form a transformational and lasting relationship with Kentucky State University to help educate the next generation of nurses across the commonwealth and to build on the quality nursing team we have across Kentucky at CHI Saint Joseph Health.”

Under the partnership, CHI Saint Joseph Health says it will provide scholarships of up to 30 students enrolled at any time in the KSU School of Nursing of up to $20,000 total. The total award for each student is intended to cover the two years of the associate’s degree (AASN) or the final two years of the Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program. Students who receive the scholarship must meet program requirements and work with a CHI Saint Joseph Health-appointed liaison through the program, and commit to working in a CHI Saint Joseph Health facility as a registered nurse for 30 months.

“The dire nursing shortage across the country is expected to intensify over the next few years,” said KSU Acting President Clara Ross Stamps, Ed.D. “This partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health will allow us to work together to expand and increase the diversity of the nursing workforce in Kentucky by helping students achieve their goal of caring for others as we work to continue a journey to excellence in our School of Nursing.”

Senator Gerald Neal – 22 Senate District and Kentucky State alumnus – spoke about the need for a facility on campus to support this partnership and address the shortage of nurses.

“Kentucky State University is uniquely positioned to address the need for the current nursing shortage now and into the future; however, to meet that need, growth and expansion is necessary,” he voiced. The School of Nursing program is currently housed in the 52-year old Betty White Health Center constructed as the original campus infirmary. “Kentucky State has requested that the Kentucky General Assembly invest in the future of healthcare by providing $18.4 million for a new health sciences building. I trust that the General Assembly will step up to the plate and do what is necessary to continue this success story.”

Representative Derrick Graham – 57 House District and Kentucky State alumnus – talked about the importance of this day for CHI Saint Joseph Health and Kentucky State University.

“This new partnership will create a lasting and positive difference for many students while tackling a critical nursing shortage,” he shared. “I am invested in making sure my alma mater succeeds as it strives to meet the needs of those it serves. This institution is a major educational and economic engine of central Kentucky and its mission extends around the world.”

Representative Graham also said that he has encouraged support from House and Senate colleagues to fund the $18.4 million state-of-the-art project so Kentucky State can be competitive and better support students pursuing nursing as a profession.

“This is not just another university project; it would be a critical part of our comprehensive efforts to tackle the nursing shortage in Kentucky and all across the country.”

The news conference included a check presentation and signing of the memorandum of agreement by Dr. Anthony Houston and Acting President Stamps.

The scholarship application period is open. For more information about CHI Saint Joseph Health, click HERE. To learn more about the KSU School of Nursing, click HERE.