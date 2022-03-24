CHI Saint Joseph Health plans second ‘Evening of Hope’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation is planning for an “Evening of Hope” on Saturday, June 18, to benefit cancer patients and their families. For the second consecutive year, the fundraising event will be held in place of in-person galas and other events. Evening of Hope will include Kentuckians across the state hosting a dinner party fundraiser, which will include a virtual silent auction, a mission moment and inspiring stories of hope.

Community members looking to make an impactful difference and support this event may host a dinner party for eight to 10 guests or donate items to the silent auction. In 2021, there were 50 individual parties, 42 sponsors, and 672 bidders for the silent auction, together raising more than $360,000. The goal this year is to raise $400,000.

“For more than 40 years, we have led the way in cancer treatment throughout central and eastern Kentucky, but this wouldn’t be possible without our community support,” said Leslie Smart, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “After the success of our event last year, we were able to help so many cancer patients and their families. We are thankful for the support from our community throughout the year, and know we can count on it to help our cancer patients and families who are in need of assistance in getting the care they need.”

CHI Saint Joseph Health’s Cancer Care program each year sees 74,000 patients across the state in Bardstown, Berea, Lexington, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville. In 2021, the health care system expanded its affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center – rated one of the nation’s top five cancer programs by U.S. News & World Report – to Bardstown, Corbin, Lexington, London and Mount Sterling. This affiliation enhances the cancer care services the facilities offer, providing patients with access to highly specialized care, world-renowned oncologists, and state-of-the-art technology closer to home.

“In 2021, there were approximately 30,000 new cancer cases and more than 10,000 cancer deaths in Kentucky, which is the highest rate of cancer deaths in the nation,” said Smart.

Support for Evening of Hope will directly benefit patients treated for cancer across all of the CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities and provide them with the hope they need for their journey ahead.

Sponsors for Evening of Hope include CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group; Boone’s Butcher Shop; Heaven Hill Brands; Central Kentucky Radiology, PLLC; Allied Communications, Inc.; Community Trust Bank; Congleton-Hacker Company; Craig Loftis State Farm; Davis H. Elliot Co.; Dennison Tombras; Fifth Third Bank; Heritage Wine and Spirits; Hometown Bank; Ivey Mechanical, Co. LLC; Jackson Energy Cooperative; Kentucky Hospital Association; Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services; MD Update; NexCore Group; Provations Group; Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 452; Realm Construction; Saint Joseph Berea; Springfield State Bank; and University of the Cumberlands.

If you would like to host an Evening of Hope dinner party or donate items to the silent auction, please contact Meredith Herald at meredith.herald@commonspirit.org.

For more information about Evening of Hope and ways to get involved, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/chi-saint-joseph-health/ways-to-help/eveningofhope.