CHI Saint Joseph Health looking for summer teen volunteers

The last day to submit an application is June 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – CHI Saint Joseph Health’s 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program is accepting applications for teen volunteers to assist at local hospitals this summer. Teens ages 14 and older can apply to volunteer and serve this summer at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Saint Joseph London and Flaget Memorial Hospital.

CHI Saint Joseph Health’s 2022 Summer Teen Volunteer Program will include three different sessions for volunteer opportunities throughout June and July, beginning on Monday, June 13. Volunteer department placements are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saint Joseph London does not have set sessions and welcomes teen volunteers at any point in the year.

“Our teen volunteers are assets to our local facilities and the patients we serve,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “This program helps students interested in the health care field learn more about what it takes to provide care to patients and helps them strengthen their education and skills at an early age. It is a wonderful opportunity for these students to help others while also having the opportunity to experience what it is like to work in a health care facility.”

Volunteers must be 14 years old at the time of their session start date to apply. Once the volunteer application is submitted, students will attend an online orientation prior to their interview. After being interviewed, the volunteers will be placed in different departments on a first-come, first-served basis.

CHI Saint Joseph Health teen volunteers help with various hospital tasks, including inpatient care and non-patient care areas. This opportunity allows students to gain career experience, fulfill community service hour requirements for schools or organizations, and strengthen their resumes for future college and job applications.

For more information about the CHI Saint Joseph Health Summer Teen Volunteer Program, contact Gretchen King, Manager of Volunteer Services, at Gretchen.king@commonspirit.org, or call 859.313.1290.