CHI Saint Joseph Health details Summer Nurse Externship Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/CHI SAINT JOSEPH PRESS RELEASE) – Nursing students can “Immerse with a Nurse” and learn more about summer externships with CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities during events later this month. The events will include in-person interviews with job offers.

The eight-week paid summer externship, which runs May 31-July 22, will allow students to gain an in-depth understanding of the role of a registered nurse in clinical practice and apply the knowledge they learn in a hands-on clinical setting. Students are eligible to participate in the externship the summer before graduation.

“We are thrilled to welcome applications from local nursing colleges to come and learn about this externship program that is available at every Saint Joseph Health Hospital across Kentucky,” said Melissa Bennett, DHA, RN, CPPS, NEA-BC, FACHE, chief operating officer / chief nurse executive, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Our nursing team loves to work hands-on with students to help them grow their skills and develop over the course of eight weeks. This program has been beneficial for so many students and helps our team find new talent in nursing.”

To qualify for the externship, students must be enrolled in an accredited nursing school in either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program or Associate Degree in Nursing program and be in good standing with a projected graduation date through June 2023. Eligible students must be certified in Basic Life Support. Externship pay is $19/hour. CHI Saint Joseph Health is accepting applications for the program now through May 1, 2022.

The externship program allows students to be integral members of the health care team while working alongside registered nurses to gain real-life experience. Students may request their top placements and will be placed at CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities across the state in Bardstown, Berea, Lexington, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville. At the conclusion of the externship, nursing students will be eligible to remain on staff and continue working flexible hours. CHI Saint Joseph Health welcomes students doing their practicum hours in their last semester as well in units of their choice. Hospitals also provide letters of intent for positions prior to graduation.

The information sessions include one-on-one discussions with CHI Saint Joseph Health’s chief nursing officer and other nursing leaders who will share information about the benefits of working with the health care company and complimentary refreshments and gifts.

Space in each session is limited. To RSVP for an event, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/chi-saint-joseph-health/health-professionals/nurses/nurse-externship

Information Sessions:

Lexington

Sedona Taphouse on Newtown Pike

1950 Newtown Pike, Suite 100

Tuesday, March 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

London

Shiloh Steakhouse

218 Russell Dyche Memorial Hwy

Thursday, March 31, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bardstown

Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Serenity Garden

4305 New Shepherdsville Road