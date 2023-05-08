Chevy Chase Inn bar vandalized overnight











LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 90-year-old bar located close to the University of Kentucky’s campus was broken into and vandalized overnight.

The Chevy Chase Inn on Euclid Avenue was “an absolute disaster” when employees arrived Monday morning, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

Photos were ripped, and boxes and other various items were thrown off the shelves, scattered across the floor.

Bar employees were able to clean up enough to open on time this morning.

The owners are asking the public to email kevin@ilovecajun.com or call Lexington police at 859-258-3600 if they have any information on the vandalism.