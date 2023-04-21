Chestnut Street murder, shooting suspect arrested Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A suspect in the murder of a man and shooting of a woman on Chestnut Street was arrested Thursday night in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers in the area of 5th Street and Chestnut Street heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. around the 400 block of Chestnut Street. When they arrived in that area, officers found two people had been shot.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corry Jackson was arrested overnight and accused of the shooting and murder.

The 37-year-old is charged with murder, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.