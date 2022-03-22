Chemical weapons destruction project hosting job fair in Richmond

The event is this Thursday and Saturday in the Richmond Mall on the Eastern Bypass

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant in Madison County is hosting a Job Fair this week.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26, in the Suite A26 (formerly Habitat Restore) in the Richmond Mall, 830 Eastern Bypass, Richmond.

Job Fair visitors will meet with representatives of the five Joint Venture companies who are part of the Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass team: Bechtel, Parsons, Amentum, Battelle, and GP Strategies.

Those representatives will distribute handouts about the companies, talk about available positions, and instruct visitors how to apply for those positions.

Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass is responsible for the safe destruction of 523 tons of chemical weapons originally stored at Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County.

Chemical stockpile destruction operations began at Blue Grass in June 2019 and are scheduled to complete by 2023 with several years of closure activities to follow.