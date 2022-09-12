Chemical & Industrial Engineering expanding operations in Louisville

“Companies continue to see the high-value proposition of doing business in Louisville,” said Mayor Greg Fischer in a press release. “Since the start of this year, companies have announced plans to invest more than $484 million to locate or grow here, adding nearly 2,000 new jobs to our local economy. It is particularly special to celebrate the expansion of home-grown companies like C&I Engineering, which continue to invest in our city and create more high-quality jobs. Congratulations to C&I Engineering on its continued growth in Louisville!”

C&I was founded in Louisville in 1983.