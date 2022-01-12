Charlie Lanter tapped to head-up Lexington’s Housing Advocacy and Community Development Dept.

The city department oversees all aspects of housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A longtime advocate for the homeless and affordable housing was tapped Tuesday to be Lexington’s Housing Advocacy and Community Development commissioner.

Charlie Lanter would be in charge of the city department that oversees all aspects of housing.

The department was created following a recommendation from the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality.

Lanter spent nearly a decade at the Community Action Council before becoming Lexington’s first coordinator of homeless services in 2014. Three years later, he was named the city’s director of the Division of Grants and Special Programs.

He is a graduate of Tates Creek High School in Lexington and Western Kentucky University.