Charges to be upgraded against inmate after fellow inmate he’s accused of beating died

Adam Duff was originally charged with assault following the reported beating in the Jessamine County Detention Center last week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Charges are going to be upgraded against an inmate who’s accused of severely beating another inmate, who ultimately died from his injuries, according to Nicholasville Police.

Investigators say Adam Duff assaulted the inmate in the Jessamine County Detention Center on March 18, 2022.

The injured inmate, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington where he died March 23 from his injuries, according to police.

Duff was charged with Assault 1st Degree on the day of the reported beating, but that charge will be upgraded in the coming days, according to investigators.

Police say Duff was in jail on a receiving stolen property charge. He remains in the Jessamine County Detention Center.