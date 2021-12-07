Charges dismissed against Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – More than two years after three protesters were arrested at the 2019 Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair, all charges against Chris

Hartman, Sonja Wilde-de Vries, and Carla F. Wallace were dismissed Tuesday in Jefferson County District Court.

Attorneys Michael Goodwin, Courtney Kellner, Erin Kennedy, and Ted Shouse represented the protesters, who were charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest for Hartman only.