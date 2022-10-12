Changes coming to leaf disposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a vote at Urban County Council Tuesday, changes are coming to the way you dispose of leaves in Lexington — and a shortage of staff and equipment are to blame.

Directors of Streets and Roads Rob Allen said vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive service they don’t have the ability to maintain this year.

So, options this year include the following:

Keep mowing

Composting at home

For those who choose to pick up leaves, residents with city waste service will have weekly pick-up of yard waste on regular service days. Waste Management employees will collect grey yard carts each week, except the week of Thanksgiving. To order a grey cart or replace a damaged cart contact LexCall at 859-425-2255. Yard waste bags will be collected each week. Though carts will not be collected Thanksgiving week, yard waste bags will be picked up. Yard waste coupons for bags were included in the “At Your Service” newsletter delivered to homes with city waste service in early September. A postcard with additional coupons will be delivered in early November

Fayette County residents and businesses can dispose of unlimited yard waste for no fee at the Haley Pike composting facility during November and December, located at 4216 Hedger Lane. Residents can take two pickup loads per month at no charge for the rest of the year

The Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works also asks that you don’t dispose of leaves by putting them in the street as it can lead to flooding issues.