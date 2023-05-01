Changes at, coming to Charles Young Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — If you see the playground at Charles Young Park closed, don’t worry — changes are coming, Lexington Parks & Recreation says.

The playground at the park is temporarily closed for “a couple of weeks” for a new project to make the equipment more accessible with ADA improvements, according to a Facebook post.

The post didn’t include what improvements will be made, only that it was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

ABC 36 has reached out for more information.

Another addition to Charles Young Park is a positivity bench.

Last Friday, the bench was dedicated in honor of Brig. Gen. Charles Young, the park’s namesake, by the Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links.

According to The Links, the bench aims to encourage a “positive environment of support, build an inclusive culture, and be a safe space for people to talk about the issues affecting them.”

The organization says it wants to be part of Lexington’s way to address bullying, domestic violence, mental health concerns and more.

Young was the first African American to earn the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army and was born in May’s Lick.