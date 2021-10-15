‘Change of Control’ wins Friday feature at Keeneland

The 5-year old is a Kentucky-bred and Keeneland sales graduate.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry Harrison’s ‘Change of Control’ was first out of the gate

and first to the finish line in posting a 1½-length victory over 62-1 longshot Ambassador Luna in

the 25th running of the $150,000 Buffalo Trace Franklin County (G3) for fillies and mares on a rainy

Friday afternoon.

Trained by Michelle Lovell and ridden by Colby Hernandez, Change of Control covered the 5½

furlongs on a turf course labeled yielding in 1:05.89.

With the victory, Change of Control became the fourth horse to win the Giant’s Causeway (L)

during Keeneland’s Spring Meet and come back in the Fall Meet to win the Buffalo Trace Franklin

County. The others were Dyna Da Wyna (2004), Confessional (2001) and Ayrial Delight (1999).

It is the second Keeneland stakes victory for Lovell and Hernandez, both coming with Change of

Control.

Ambassador Luna quickly overtook Change of Control after the start and led the field of 10 through

a first quarter-mile in :22.66 as Change of Control raced fourth while in the clear.

In the stretch, Ambassador Luna shook off bids from In Good Spirits and Yes It’s Ginger but could

not hold off the charge of Change of Control, who assumed control just before the sixteenth pole.

A Keeneland sales graduate, Change of Control is a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Fed Biz

out of the Quiet American mare America’s Blossom.

With Friday’s $90,000 winner’s share, Change of Control increased her earnings to $656,775 with a

record of 30-8-6-6. It was her second graded stakes victory and fourth stakes triumph overall.