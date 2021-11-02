Chaney’s milk products now available in grocer stores across the state

Kroger stores across the state will offer Kentucky Proud® milk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Kroger representatives Tuesday to announce Chaney’s milk is now available in 41 grocery stores across the state.

“We are so pleased a Kentucky Proud milk product will be available in Kroger stores across the commonwealth,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we think Kentucky Proud milk is the best there is. And now, Kroger customers will know why we make that claim. We’re excited for this venture to take off so that more Kentucky consumers have access to delicious, local milk.”

Based in Bowling Green, Chaney’s Dairy Farm has been in operation for more than 80 years. James Riley Chaney started the dairy operation with just two Jersey cows in 1940 on land the family has farmed since 1888. Today, fourth and fifth generations of the Chaney family work the farm and bottle milk from their 60 Jersey dairy cows at J.R. Chaney Bottling Company.

Additionally, the family runs a popular agritourism site, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, which includes a restaurant where the family serves fresh ice cream made on the farm.

“We’re extremely excited to work with Kroger,” fourth-generation farmer Carl Chaney said. “This new venture not only allows our farm to remain sustainable for future generation, but brings our quality milk to new customers. Our milk comes from 100 percent Jersey cows. It’s high quality milk. It just tastes different.”

“Whatever our cows produce is what we put in the bottles,” said Elizabeth Lunsford, Carl Chaney’s daughter and the fifth generation to work the farm. “Because we bottle and pasteurize on the farm, we can ensure the products maintain the highest quality ingredients.”

Selections in the 41 Kroger stores across the state will include whole milk, 2 percent milk, half and half, and chocolate milk. If it’s not at your Kroger store, be sure to ask for it.

“Kroger loves local,” Kroger Louisville Division president Ann Reed said. “As one of the state’s largest purchasers of Kentucky Proud products and one of the first retail partners for the program, we continue to focus on growing partnerships that support the commonwealth. We’re so excited to welcome the Chaney family and their incredible milk products into our stores. We know that our customers will become fans just as we are!”