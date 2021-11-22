Chamber, Wild Health helping businesses prepare for vaccine mandate

Groups setting up on-side clinics, visits for workers as mandate looms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Chamber) — Following an announcement from the Biden administration mandating all businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests for their employees, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Wild Health are partnering to provide assistance to Kentucky employers free of cost.

While the mandate is currently halted by the court system, many companies are preparing to comply as the deadline set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the mandate is January 4, 2022.

To serve as a resource for Kentucky businesses looking to move forward with compliance, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Wild Health, Kentucky’s largest and most credited COVID-19 testing and vaccination service, to bring services straight to workplaces across the state.

Wild Health specializes in administering free mass volume COVID-19 testing and vaccination services and are able to come on site to a workplace to administer the vaccine or conduct the required weekly testing for employees who do not get vaccinated, all free of charge to employers.

“The mission of Wild Health is to optimize our patient’s health and health span. Right now, in the pandemic, the best way we can meet that need is with testing and vaccination,” said Wild Health Founder and CEO Dr. Matt Dawson.

“Kentucky’s business community has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to comply with changing regulations and keep their employees and customers safe. With more changes on the horizon, the Kentucky Chamber is proud to launch this partnership to serve as a resource for employers as they navigate this environment. Wild Health and this initiative make it easy for Kentucky companies to prioritize health and safety while continuing to run their business and recover from the pandemic in this crucial time,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts.

The Kentucky Chamber has publicly opposed the mandate developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which will apply to around 84 million workers across the nation as it violates employer rights. However, this partnership allows the Kentucky Chamber and Wild Health to help companies stay in compliance with changing laws and avoid potentially detrimental fines.

Along these same lines, the Kentucky Chamber has a “COVID Stops Here” campaign recognizing employers for their work in the fight against the virus and is prioritizing employer rights in their legislative agenda.

The completely free testing and vaccination services provided through this partnership are available immediately. Companies looking to take bring Wild Health to their facility can click here to find more information.