Chamber Foundation, sports radio put together relief effort
Businesses, individuals can make variety of donations
|FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — As many in Kentucky and across the nation are looking for ways to help those impacted by deadly storms that devastated western Kentucky during the weekend, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation are partnering to build a relief fund to assist efforts for business and job recovery.
With the money raised in this fund, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation will be working with local communities, local chambers, as well as state and local elected officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met and local businesses can recover in the wake of tragedy.
Individuals and companies can donate through the sure online portal on ksrtornadorelief.com or by mailing a check to 464 Chenault Road Frankfort, KY 40601 with ATTN to the Tornado Relief Fund. The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)(3) entity, and donations are tax deductible.
“KSR and the Kentucky Chamber are committed to helping rebuild our communities, and we appreciate your help and the overwhelming compassion and generosity of so many. Kentucky’s business community has always stepped up in times of need, and we will do everything we can to help,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “There will be much work to do in the upcoming days, weeks and, months ahead, and we will continue to help in any way possible.”
The Kentucky Chamber will continue to work closely with the Governor’s office and state and federal lawmakers to ensure the most coordinated effort.
At this point, relief organizers are asking that donations be sent or taken to:
Mayfield-Graves County Fairground
1004 KY-121
Mayfield, KY 42066
List of Needed Items:
- Water
- Flash Lights
- Head Lamps
- Batteries
- Work/Utility Gloves
- New Socks
- New Undergarments
- Blankets
- Coats
- Warm clothes
- Shoes
- Toiletry Items
Donate Blood
- Kentucky Red Cross: Find your local blood bank here
- Kentucky Blood Center: Find a drive here
Gov. Beshear says the public can donate to the Kentucky tornado relief fund at: http://teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov. Individuals are also being encouraged to contribute what you can to the Kentucky Red Cross.
- Donate online here
- Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
- To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)
WFPL has also published a comprehensive list with additional avenues to help those impacted.
We have partnered with the U.S. Chamber to provide direct support from disaster recovery efforts. Businesses and chambers can call 1-888-My-Biz-Help (888-692-4943) for direct support from disaster recovery experts.
The Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have stated there are more than 1,000 utility poles that need to be replaced and necessary equipment that must be safely installed. They say full restoration of power in these areas will likely take weeks. Please stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.
Right now, donations are really the best way to help as these communities are still in the middle of important recovery efforts.
To volunteer to help those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky, dial 211. If your organization or company has services or products they would like to donate, call 502-697-6600. Any out of state offers please contact the American Red Cross.
Resources for Those Impacted
- Find out what government-provided resources are available during the state of emergency, visit www.disasterassistance.gov.
- Visit the Small Business Administration website to learn more about Disaster Loan Assistance Federal Disaster Loans for Businesses, Private Nonprofits, Homeowners, and Renters
- Read the U.S. Chamber Foundation Small Business Recovery Guide
- Download the U.S. Chamber Foundation Local Chamber Recovery Guide