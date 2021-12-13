Chamber Foundation, sports radio put together relief effort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — As many in Kentucky and across the nation are looking for ways to help those impacted by deadly storms that devastated western Kentucky during the weekend, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation are partnering to build a relief fund to assist efforts for business and job recovery. With the money raised in this fund, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation will be working with local communities, local chambers, as well as state and local elected officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met and local businesses can recover in the wake of tragedy. Individuals and companies can donate through the sure online portal on ksrtornadorelief.com or by mailing a check to 464 Chenault Road Frankfort, KY 40601 with ATTN to the Tornado Relief Fund. The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is a 501(c)(3) entity, and donations are tax deductible. “KSR and the Kentucky Chamber are committed to helping rebuild our communities, and we appreciate your help and the overwhelming compassion and generosity of so many. Kentucky’s business community has always stepped up in times of need, and we will do everything we can to help,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “There will be much work to do in the upcoming days, weeks and, months ahead, and we will continue to help in any way possible.” The Kentucky Chamber will continue to work closely with the Governor’s office and state and federal lawmakers to ensure the most coordinated effort.