Chabad of KY synagogue destroyed by fire on last day of Passover

LOUISVILLE, KY. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/WDRB) – A Kentucky arson unit is investigating after a fire destroyed a Louisville synagogue and worship center on the final day of Passover.

WDRB-TV reports the blaze started as a grease fire in a building adjoining Louisville’s Chabad House early Saturday morning.

Firefighters brought it under control, but it apparently rekindled around noon and the Chabad House caught fire.

No one was injured, but the sanctuary and nearly everything in it were destroyed.

Only the Torah scrolls were rescued.

The Louisville Metro Arson Unit is investigating.

Chabad of Kentucky does have a recovery fund set up. You can help by donating at the link below.

https://www.chabadky.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/3737380/jewish/Donate-to-Chabad.htm