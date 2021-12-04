Centre’s Zak named first-team All-American by United Soccer Coaches

Zak is the ninth individual to earn All-America distinction in program history and third to be named to the First Team, joining Alana Hughes (2019) and Destinie Graves (2015, 2016). She is the fourth center back to reach an All-American team, following Jessie Turner (2019, 2018), Tori Dillard (2015) and Rachel Brannen (2012).

A two-time Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, Zak has been vital to Centre’s defensive efforts over the past four seasons. She has started every game she was available for during her career, garnering All-SAA First Team placement all four seasons while gaining United Soccer Coaches All-Region nods twice.

This past season, Zak helped the Colonels finish with the top-10 defense in NCAA Division III. She also added three goals and two assists, and finished her career with 11 goals and five assists for 27 total points.

Across her four years, Centre recorded a remarkable 0.35 goals-against average.