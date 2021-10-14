UPDATE: Moreland inaugurated as 21st Centre College president

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 14, 2021 AT 6:41 P.M.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Centre College has inaugurated its new president.

Milton Moreland is officially the 21st president of the private college. He took office in July of 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the inauguration ceremony.

His remarks during the event emphasized his focus on integrating diverse ideas and perspectives.

“Our community flourishes when we’re agile, when we’re open to new ideas, when we engage with people who have different identities than ours, and when we pursue our curiosities,” said Moreland.

Since becoming president, Moreland announced Centre’s largest ever capitol project, the $50 million Initiative for Wellness and Athletic Excellence. Groundbreaking on the 135,000 square-foot complex will begin Friday, Oct. 15 as part of Centre’s Homecoming festivities.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 AT 5:31 P.M.

DANVILLE, Ky. (Centre Public Relations) – Milton C. Moreland will be officially inaugurated as the 21st president of Centre College in a ceremony that will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, and take place in Newlin Hall at the Norton Center for the Arts.

“Building a Community of Inclusive Excellence” has been selected as the theme of his inauguration.

A champion of purpose-driven education, Moreland made clear in his first message to the campus community that “never before has there been a moment when a focus on purpose and meaning is more necessary in the context of education.”

He added, “I am a firm believer in the notion that learning should be devoted to higher causes and purposes well beyond our own particular interests and desires. The world needs help, and I know that Centre can and must play an important role in being a force for good to treat and heal those things that seek to undermine our health as individuals and as a nation.”

Moreland took office on July 1, 2020, at a difficult time given the challenges of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. However, he received early and sustained praise for his efforts to maintain high standards of health and safety during his first full academic year.

In addition, Moreland has launched a comprehensive strategic planning effort since taking office, and he also announced the largest-ever capital project in the College’s history, the $50 million Initiative for Wellness and Athletic Excellence. Groundbreaking for the 135,000 square-foot complex will begin the day after his inauguration, on Oct. 15.

With Moreland’s leadership, Centre also approved a new business major, completed the renovation of the Austin E. Knowlton Center for Science and Mathematics in Olin Hall, and launched a new student success center called the Centre Learning Commons in Crounse Hall.

During 2020, Centre expanded its partnership with the Posse Foundation as well, adding a second cohort under Moreland’s guidance. The 10 new Posse Scholars are part of one of the largest, most diverse and highest-achieving classes in the College’s history.

Prior to becoming president, Moreland was the provost at Rhodes College, a role that he held for six years.

He began his tenure there in 2003 and earned promotion to associate and full professor before being named the R.A. Webb Professor of Religious Studies. A scholar of Roman archaeology and religious traditions in the Mediterranean region, Moreland also served as chair of the archaeology program at Rhodes.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will be followed by a campus reception in the Norton Center lobby.

Complete details for President Moreland’s inauguration, and a link to RSVP attendance, can be found here.