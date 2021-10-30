Centre College celebrates its football legacy

Saturday, as Centre College played Rhodes College in football, it celebrated the 100th anniversary of a historic win

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Centre College football is celebrating a big milestone, and it’s a milestone significant for both the school’s past and its future.

It’s an event in football’s history that’s legendary. It’s so legendary, it’s celebrated even now. One hundred years ago on October 29, 1921, Centre College beat Harvard College 6-0.

“Although I might not have been there 100 years ago, it feels like just yesterday that Bo McMillin was scoring that touchdown that put Centre ahead of Harvard six nothing,” said College Football Hall of Fame historian and curator Jeremy Swick.

Years later, the historic game is referred to as “C6H0.”

Mike McMillin, the son of Bo McMillin, the Centre College quarterback that brought his team to victory against Harvard, is visiting the college over the 100th anniversary weekend.

“I mean it feels great, it’s terrific. It’s terrific that they’re celebrating. It’s hard to believe it’s been 100 years since that happened,” said McMillin.

As the school celebrates its history, it’s also looking to the future. Saturday’s game against Rhodes College is the last that will be played at Farris Stadium, which will be rebuilt as part of a $50 million initiative for wellness and athletic excellence.

Bruce Bubier, Bo McMillin’s grandson, is a graduate of Centre’s 1980 class. This is the first time he’s been on campus since he graduated.

“This is the last game that’s going to be played in Farris Stadium before it’s going to be torn down and they build a new stadium. The fact that this honor is happening on this occasion is extra special. Makes my heart go pitty-pat,” said Bubier.

Rain or shine, the college will continue to celebrate its legacy of football.

“As you can see, everybody’s here, excited to watch us win. Rain, sun, or shine, nobody really cares. We’re going to go out here and support our colonels,” said student Teddy Holloway.

Centre continued its winning legacy Saturday, winning against Rhodes College 49-6.