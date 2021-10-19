Central Kentucky trick-or-treat times
Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31 this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year, Halloween falls on Sunday, October 31. Because the holiday is on a weekend, trick-or-treat times may vary across Central Kentucky.
ABC36 has started to compile a list of trick-or-treat times. Check back for updates.
Fayette County/Lexington: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Jessamine County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Nicholasville “Spooky Time on Main”: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wilmore “Treats on Main”: Oct. 30 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Woodford County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Scott County/Georgetown: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Clark County/Winchester: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.
Laurel County/London: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Madison County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Frankfort: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Montgomery County/Mt. Sterling: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Whitley County:
- Corbin “Trick or Treat on Main”: Oct. 29 – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Residential: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.)
- Williamsburg: Oct. 30 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski County: Oct. 30 – 6 to 9 p.m./Somerset: 6 to 8 p.m.
Flemingsburg: Oct. 28 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Rowan County/Morehead: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Bath County/Owingsville: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Casey County/Liberty: Oct. 30 – 4 to 7 p.m.
Powell County/Stanton: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Rockcastle County: TBD
Jackson County: Oct 30 – 5 to 8 p.m.
Morgan County/West Liberty: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Wolfe County: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Knott County: Oct. 30 – 5 to 7 p.m.
Perry County: Oct. 30 – 5 to 8 p.m.
Boyle County/Danville: Oct. 30 – 5 to 7 p.m. (Residential only)
Lee County/Beattyville: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Breathitt County: TBD
This list will continue to be updated. To be included in the trick-or-treat list, email us HERE.