Central Kentucky trick-or-treat times

Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31 this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year, Halloween falls on Sunday, October 31. Because the holiday is on a weekend, trick-or-treat times may vary across Central Kentucky.

ABC36 has started to compile a list of trick-or-treat times. Check back for updates.

Fayette County/Lexington: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Jessamine County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Nicholasville “Spooky Time on Main”: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilmore “Treats on Main”: Oct. 30 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Woodford County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Scott County/Georgetown: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Clark County/Winchester: Oct. 31 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Laurel County/London: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Madison County: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Frankfort: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Oct. 31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County/Mt. Sterling: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Whitley County:

Corbin “Trick or Treat on Main”: Oct. 29 – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Residential: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.)

Williamsburg: Oct. 30 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pulaski County: Oct. 30 – 6 to 9 p.m./Somerset: 6 to 8 p.m.

Flemingsburg: Oct. 28 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Rowan County/Morehead: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Bath County/Owingsville: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Casey County/Liberty: Oct. 30 – 4 to 7 p.m.

Powell County/Stanton: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Rockcastle County: TBD

Jackson County: Oct 30 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Morgan County/West Liberty: Oct. 29 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Wolfe County: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Knott County: Oct. 30 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Perry County: Oct. 30 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Boyle County/Danville: Oct. 30 – 5 to 7 p.m. (Residential only)

Lee County/Beattyville: Oct. 30 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Breathitt County: TBD

This list will continue to be updated. To be included in the trick-or-treat list, email us HERE.