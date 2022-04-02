Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show takes Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 48th Home and Garden show is at the Central Bank Center the first weekend of April. Vendors of all different kinds are featured at the event from hair tools, mattresses and dog training to jacuzzis, roofing and outdoor furniture.

Saturday, the Home and Garden show also featured Ty Pennington from “Extreme Makeover”, drawing in quite a large crowd of people.

“There’s always some new exhibitors, there’s always new technology, new things to talk about, new products and services,” says show manager Tami Bailey. “I think it’s just a fun day out also for people to come out and look around and talk to the different exhibitors.”

The Home and Garden show's last day is Sunday, April 3rd.