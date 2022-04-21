Central Bank Center ‘changing Lexington landscape’

The ribbon was cut for the $300 million expansion of the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After years of work, hundreds of millions of dollars and pandemic delays, the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington is open and ready for business. Congressman Andy Barr, Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton were among the many on hand for the ribbon-cutting. Mayor Gorton says she expects the new convention center to bring in lots of tourism.

“People already love Lexington, people from afar who come here and visit, they say ‘gosh, you’ve got a great city’. Well, this will just amplify that,” says Gorton.

Gorton says the Central Bank Center not only brought in jobs during construction and for operation, but through the Central Bank Center downtown restaurants and businesses will also feel the economic boom.

“This really changes our downtown tremendously and gives us so many more opportunities to bring different conventions and concerts and all kinds of activity here,” says Gorton. “It will jump-start a part of the economy that’s needed this for a long time.”

“It’s going to bring in about $100 million in economic impact every year,” says Governor Beshear. “This is going to be an engine that is going to bring people who might not otherwise come to Lexington or Kentucky, here. And that’s where they can see what Team Kentucky is all about.”

Gorton says the Central Bank Center will “change the landscape of Lexington” with the building addition and glass hallway connecting Rupp Arena to the Hyatt. There are now 16 meeting rooms, 100,000 square feet of exhibit space and 11,000 square feet of event space, not including the additional ballroom with almost 25,000 square feet, giving the city a chance to land bigger events from trade shows to conventions.

Congressman Barr says the Central Bank Center had to be flexible with the financing of the project, but he’s excited to see what the space will do for the heart of central Kentucky.

“When we went into the pandemic, the convention and exhibition and meeting business and the hospitality industry really ground down to a halt,” says Barr. “That meant that the financing for this facility was in jeopardy, that’s why it was so important for Congress to intervene.”

You can read more about the Central Bank Center’s expansion at the link HERE.