Center offering residential treatment for gambling disorders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a substance abuse center in western Kentucky has begun offering residential treatment for gambling disorders.

A statement from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling on Tuesday said the Boulware Mission in Owensboro is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment.

Services are available for adult men ages 18 to 75.

Boulware’s Addiction Recovery Program Coordinator says a growing issue of problem gambling led to the decision to offer the service.