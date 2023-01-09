Celebrate Kentucky Maple Day on Feb. 4 with maple syrup producers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky maple syrup producers will open their facilities to the public on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Kentucky Maple Day.

Each location celebrating Kentucky Maple Day will showcase different activities and options. Producers will show their operations and sell pure maple syrup and syrup products, and some will offer tours of their sugar bush and sap-collection systems. You can see the various locations and what each will offer by clicking here.

“There is currently a great deal of interest in the maple syrup industry in Kentucky,” said Billy Thomas, extension forester with the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, in a press release. “Kentucky Maple Day is not only a great opportunity for the public to learn more about our growing syrup industry, but according to producers, it has also increased their visibility and revenue. In addition, the day provides a reminder to all that Kentucky’s woodlands are a valuable resource which provides many benefits.”

The Kentucky Maple Syrup Association began as a product of the Kentucky-Virginia Maple School offered by UK Cooperative Extension in 2016.