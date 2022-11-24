Catholic Action Center to offer Thanksgiving Day drive-thru

Free traditional Thanksgiving Day dinners will be available for drive-thru or walk-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center in Lexington will hold its 27th Annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal as a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The drive-thru is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1055 Industry Road for the homeless and those in need.

The Catholic Action Center says free traditional Thanksgiving Day dinners will be available for drive-thru or walk-up pick up. No reservations needed.