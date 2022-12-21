Catholic Action Center brings in trailers to help homeless during winter weather

Each trailer provides a bed for up to 41 people each.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As the state prepares for frigid temps, area organizations are also preparing on how they can help people who might need shelter during this time. One of the organizations is the Catholic Action Center.

Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center, says the center is expecting to provide nearly 5,000 meals from Thursday through Wednesday, December 28th, for those in emergency shelters and hotel rooms. The organization partnered with Lighthouse Ministries and has reserved 22 hotel rooms for those experiencing homelessness.

Ramsey says although the are doing what they can, they’re still in need of food donations. They’re also needing people to volunteer through Christmas weekend. and volunteers.

“You can order things that we can make sandwiches casseroles whatever with. you can help come box, and we will be like DoorDash in that we will be taking the folks food,” says Ramsey.

The organizations have partnered to open a Safe Harbor warming center on Spruce Street where those in need of shelter can check in between 6:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. Ramsey says to sign up for shelter, you can go to 190 Spruce Street Wednesday December 21st between 6:30-10 p.m. You don’t have to qualify.

The Catholic Action Center has acquired Sleeping Trailers for 56 men and women and will be opening the Center (not for drop offs at night–that is Safe Harbor at the Lighthouse) for additional guests. Thursday Dec. 22 from 12-2 we will test folks to enter then, but will be taking folks after that who don’t have a spot in the motels, etc. No pets at the Center.

“We have taken a lot of health precautions for the past two years. And we’re still gonna keep it as safe as we can, but when you balance the difference of keeping it safe versus people freezing on the streets at Christmas, there’s no balance. We’ve got to protect their lives,” says Ramsey.

Compassionate Caravan will be out Wednesday and Thursday until 9 or 10 pm to get folks into the motel rooms or shelters before the weather event hits.

The Catholic Action Center says if you don’t have shelter by Thursday, 12/22, you can call or text the Compassionate Caravan line at 859-913-0038. All of these efforts – providing a place to keep those in need- out of the cold.

The center also has free Christmas trees and wreaths to give out. Ramsey says if you have donations, you can drop them off at the door and then grab a tree or wreath to take with you.

If any group can help with transport to shelter or motels from Safe Harbor on Friday morning at 8:00am please let them know.