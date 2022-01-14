Cat cafe in Georgetown celebrates one year anniversary, inviting new customers to come in for a cup of coffee and adopt a cat.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A cat cafe in Georgetown is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week and the adoption of more than 200 cats in that time.

Going into year two, staff say that the adoption demand continues to grow.

In just one year, Central Purrk Cat Cafe helped adopt 261 cats, however staff say that number can’t compare to the number of animals who still remain. According to the national estimates from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA for short, every year there’s about 6.3 million companion animals that enter US shelters. About 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Because of Covid, a lot of people have stayed home and animal adoptions increased. Shelters like the cat cafe say that need is still growing and what helps is allowing customers to build a connection with the animals.

“Honestly its amazing. You have a partner or friend for life, for 15-20 years. They all have different personalities if you are hesitant to adopting then you should definitely come visit us and get to meet the cat and they’ll change your mind,” says Michaella lee, a staff member.

