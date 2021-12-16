Casey County native named to new Campbellsville University administrative post

Campbellsville University promotes Davidson to director of Campbellsville University Liberty Center

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (CU Public Affairs) – Meagan Davidson, who has served as assistant director of the Campbellsville University Liberty Education Center, has been promoted to director of the center located in the Casey County Community and Education Center.

Davidson has been assistant director since June 14, 2021.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “Maegan Davidson is a true Tiger! She attended CU as a student then joined our academic support center before leaving for another position closer to her home in Casey County.

“Her ties to the Casey County community, plus her experience in academic support and marketing, all combine to make her a wonderful fit as director of our CU Liberty Education Center.”

Davidson said, “At Campbellsville University Liberty we strive to provide our students with the opportunity to achieve their goals in an academically demanding environment, interact with like-minded peers and benefit from exceptional educators who are committed to their success, all in a Christian environment rooted in the heart of our community.

“We want to continue being a service to our community through our higher education, allied health, and cosmetology programs, while assessing the community needs and exploring additional program options.

“It is an honor to serve my community and my alma mater, both of which have been so instrumental in my life.”

Davidson said for the first time since the center opened, there is a staff of local Casey Countians. Kathy Carman, advancement coordinator, and Rachel Lee, enrollment specialist, are both from Casey County. “Like most small towns, that means a great deal to the community,” Davidson said.

Davidson worked in Campbellsville University’s Badgett Academic Support Center (BASC) for just under eight years from February 2009 until November 2016, all within academic support and primarily with tutoring services.

She served as assistant director of academic support and coordinator of tutoring and disability services in the BASC.

Davidson received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing in 2008. She earned her Master of Business Association in Healthcare Management in 2011. Davidson is a 2004 graduate of Casey County High School.

As an undergraduate student at Campbellsville, Davidson was a member of the Campbellsville University Lady Tiger Basketball Team.

Davidson’s parents are Barry and Melissa Murphy of Liberty, and she has two children: Izabella and Oakley.