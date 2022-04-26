Casey County middle school student charged following racial video

CASEY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Charges have been filed against a Casey County Middle School student after a video circulated on social media showing him assaulting another student while others watched.

The video took place in a bathroom inside the school and shows a white student holding a black student in a choke hold, before the black student appears to pass out. All of that happened while other students watched.

The school district says the incident took place last Friday.

Casey County Schools Superintendent Barry Lee says administration took immediate action along with the school’s resource officer who’s with Liberty police.

Superintendent Lee issued a statement to ABC 36 News saying:

“Casey County Schools is aware of the video circulating on social media involving an incident at Casey County Middle School. The incident took place this past Friday, and the school administrators took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO).

The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Superintendent Barry Lee added, “The behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

The accused attacker has been charged with strangulation and assault and police are trying to determine if there are other videos. Other charges might be filed, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The names of those involved weren’t released because of their ages.