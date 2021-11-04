Casey County High senior dies in motorcycle crash

17-year-old's cycle collided with pickup

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old Casey County High School senior died Wednesday from injuries he suffered Tuesday night in a traffic accident.

According to the Kentucky State Police and Casey County High School, Jordan Bradley Watson died Wednesday at Ephraim McDowell Hospital where he was taken after the crash

Troopers said they responded to the accident at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 127 about eight miles north of Liberty. The preliminary investigation indicate Watson was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle south on U.S. 127 when a 2020 Dodge pickup attempted to turn north from KY 906 onto U.S. 127, according to the KSP. The motorcycle hit the pickup in the driver’s side, ejecting Watson, who was wearing a helmet, from the cycle.

The Dodge pickup was driven by 28-year-old David Bugg, of Danville. Bugg and his passenger, 28-year-old Austin May, of Perryville, , were wearing seat belts and weren’t injured, troopers said.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan. He was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Casey County EMS and the Casey County Sheriff’s Office.