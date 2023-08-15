Case of whooping cough confirmed in Woodford Co.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — A case of whooping cough was confirmed in Woodford County on Monday, health officials said.

Officials didn’t specify the age of the person infected.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, can cause uncontrollable, violent coughing that makes it hard to breathe, eat or drink, according to the Woodford County Health Department.

Pertussis can be serious, but especially so in babies and young children, which can cause pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage or death. In teens and adults, it can cause weight loss, loss of bladder control, passing out and rib fractures from severe coughing.

Those considered most at risk include pregnant women, babies, close contact with a known case, people with a weakened immune system, waning immunity and the elderly.

Woodford County health officials recommend the pertussis vaccine: D-Tap for children aged 6 and under, T-Dap for children around 11 years old and a booster every 10 years to maintain efficacy.

Health officials also warn that adults who are around young children (like parents, grandparents or caregivers) get vaccinated as well.

For more information, you can call the health department at 859-873-4541.