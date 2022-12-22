CASA Angel Tree program delivers gifts to nearly 400 children in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly 400 abused and neglected children in Central Kentucky will receive Christmas presents thanks to those who supported the CASA Angel Tree program — the biggest year for the program yet.

In early November, CASA of Lexington, which provides volunteer advocates for children in family court, held CASA Angel Tree lighting ceremonies in its seven-county service area. People picked the names of children in need of gifts from the CASA Angel Trees, according to a press release.

Inside each envelope with the child’s name was basic information like age, gender and clothing size, as well as a wish list of the child’s most desired presents. People went shopping for that child and returned the gifts back to CASA of Lexington.

“Every child was picked from every CASA Angel Tree, and our CASA staff and volunteers helped ensure all the gifts were delivered,” said Melynda Jamison, executive director of CASA of Lexington. “This was the biggest year yet for the CASA Angel Tree program. We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our communities and the dedication of our CASA volunteers. We are so thankful to everyone who participated.”