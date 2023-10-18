CASA Angel Tree kickoffs coming in November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — CASA Angel Tree kickoff events will be held across seven central Kentucky counties next month, allowing people to purchase holiday gifts for abused and neglected children.

At each kickoff, participants will select the names and wish lists of local children from the CASA Angel Tree.

Here are the dates and times for the kickoff events:

10 a.m. Nov. 6 – Lincoln County kickoff at Kentucky Soaps & Such, 203 W. Main St. in Stanford

9 a.m. Nov. 7 – Garrard County kickoff at First Southern National Bank, 27 Public Square in Lancaster

11 a.m. Nov. 7 – Jessamine County kickoff at Edward Jones – Morgan Murray, 100 John Sutherland Dr. in Nicholasville

9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 – Scott County kickoff at Dan Cummins of Georgetown, 1470 Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown

9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 – Bourbon County kickoff at Dan Cummins of Paris, 1020 MLK Jr. Boulevard in Paris

9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 – Fayette County kickoff and 20th anniversary celebration at McBrayer Law Firm, 201 E. Main St. in Lexington

9:30 a.m. Nov. 14 – Woodford County kickoff at Lakeshore Learning, 547 McKinney Ave. in Midway

Children on the CASA Angel Trees have open family court cases because they have suffered abuse or neglect. They each also have a Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteer who visits them monthly and advocates for their needs.

Participants will receive a child’s first name, age and gender, as well as a list of their most desired and needed items. They will shop for items from the list, then return the gifts to a CASA Angel Tree host site or a CASA of Lexington office.

CASA volunteers will then deliver the gifts to the caregivers for the children in early December, in time for any holiday celebrations.

For more information, head to www.casaoflexington.org/angeltree.