CASA Angel Tree holds tree lighting

The lighting begins the annual effort to give gifts to children in the Fayette County family court system.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s time to get into the gift-giving spirit.

Thursday, the CASA Angel Tree was lit by Mayor Linda Gorton at McBrayer Law Firm in downtown Lexington.

The tree holds cards with a child’s name and age. Inside the envelope is a wishlist written by a child.

“And we tell our children this is an opportunity to dream big, for some of our kids we’ve heard they’ve never had a Christmas before or never received gifts at this time of year and so this is really a fun opportunity to put a smile on these childrens’ faces,” said CASA of Lexington Executive Director Melynda Jamison.

Attendees were able to pick a card from the tree, and can shop for gifts for a child in the Fayette County family court system in time for Christmas. According to Jamison, the program is a way to brighten a child’s day who may have experienced abuse and neglect.

“Kentucky is number 1 for child abuse in the entire nation. So at any given time in Fayette County, we have over 2,500 children that are victims of abuse and neglect,” said Jamison.

CASA volunteers will deliver the gifts to the children in early December, in time for caregivers to wrap them in time for Christmas.