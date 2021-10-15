Carter named new executive director at Horse Park

Commission interviews three candidates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Park is getting a new executive director , but it’s not a new face.

After interviewing three candidates Friday afternoon, the Horse Park Commission named Lee Carter as its new executive director, filling a spot that’s been open for more than a year.

Since 2012, Carter has been executive director of Equestrian Events, the non-profit group that puts on some of the biggest equestrian events at the Horse Park, including the Land Rover Kentucky Three-day Event.

Carter has more than 20 years experience in event planning as well.