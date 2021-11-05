Carter, Elliott counties get $3.5 million for water, flood control

Transportation funding also included for several projects

ELLIOTT, CARTER COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $3,512,936 Friday for flood control efforts, to improve water systems and to support better transportation in Eastern Kentucky.

Carter County

Gov. Beshear presented $698,438 from a flood control program to repair infrastructure in Carter County that was damaged by floods during the February-March 2021 storm event. Projects include road, bridge and drainage repairs and the replacement of six “low water crossings” to bridge structures. Funds will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements necessary to secure flood control funding awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The governor presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to the Rattlesnake Ridge Water District for a project that will replace about 4,000 meters with new radio-read meters with funding also going toward software and other upgrades. Currently the district’s system suffers a high rate of water loss due to aging lines, and these upgrades aim to boost efficiency system-wide. Gov. Beshear also recommended that the Appalachian Regional Commission award an additional $500,000 for this crucial project.

The Governor also presented a ceremonial check for $190,429 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representing a project to resurface 1.3 miles of Tygarts Creek Road. For more information, see the full project list.

“Eastern Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in recent years,” said Sen. Robin Webb. “I am encouraged to see these dollars being put toward mitigation efforts to reduce the risk of flooding and earmarking discretionary funds for transportation infrastructure. Having properly maintained infrastructure is essential to the safety of our community.”

“I’m glad that Grayson is receiving funding for flood control projects. This funding will play a significant role in reducing the threat of flood damage to our community,” said Rep. Patrick Flannery.

Elliott County

Gov. Beshear awarded $276,069 to the City of Sandy Hook as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

The funding will allow the City of Sandy Hook to renovate the Buck Mobley Pump Station, replacing the outdated, failing equipment with a new, up-to-date system. This main pump station carries the largest part of the city’s sewage flow to the treatment plant. The project will include replacing the internal mechanisms and controls, pipes coming into the wastewater facility, valve box and demolition of the current well and site restoration.

“Building a modern, resilient utility infrastructure is essential to building a better Kentucky,” said Beshear. “The Cleaner Water Program will ensure Kentucky is ready to attract economic investors, improve service and move us toward a sustainable future. I’m grateful for the collaboration among local elected officials and community partners who have worked in tandem to get these projects moving and improve the lives of our families.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The FIVCO Area Development District submitted the funding request for the project to the KIA.

Gov. Beshear also presented $400,000 from a flood control program to repair infrastructure in Elliott County that was damaged by floods over the past two years. Projects include bridge, road and drainage repairs and replacing two “low water crossings.” Funds will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements required to secure flood control funding awards from FEMA.

The Governor also presented a ceremonial check for more than $948,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representing the completed resurfacing of 12 miles of seven roads in Elliott County. For more information, see the full project list.

“The announcement of discretionary transportation funding for Elliott County, flood control projects and the Cleaner Water Program is great news for our community,” said Rep. Richard White, who represents Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. “Flood defenses help protect homes in flood zones and decrease the rate of erosion, preventing foundation and structural damage in the long run.”