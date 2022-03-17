Carter County man arrested on drug charges

Grayson, KY (March 17, 2022) – On March 16, 2022, The Kentucky State Police, Post 14 Ashland, conducted a drug investigation in the area of Grayson, KY. Information was obtained and a search warrant for the residence of Clifford “Boomer” Cathey was signed by the Carter County Attorney’s Office.
State police say upon serving the search warrant, approximately 961 grams of methamphetamine, 83 grams of heroin, 217 grams of marijuana, one assault rifle and $2400.00 cash was seized.
According to state police, Clifford was arrested and lodged in the Carter County Detention Center. State police say
Clifford is now charged with trafficking controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.