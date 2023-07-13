Carter Co. man charged with 50 counts of sexual abuse of minors

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Carter County man was arrested last week and charged with 50 counts of sexual abuse of minors after an investigation.

On July 7, Kentucky State Police say they received a tip about a phone containing sexual images of juveniles. A search warrant executed three days later found multiple videos of child sexual abuse. KSP says the phone belongs to Johnny Tolliver.

Tolliver is charged with the following:

16 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance

13 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12

3 counts of sexual abuse

16 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12

2 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12

He was served at the Carter County Detention Center where he was being held for unrelated charges.