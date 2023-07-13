Carter Co. man charged with 50 counts of sexual abuse of minors
GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Carter County man was arrested last week and charged with 50 counts of sexual abuse of minors after an investigation.
On July 7, Kentucky State Police say they received a tip about a phone containing sexual images of juveniles. A search warrant executed three days later found multiple videos of child sexual abuse. KSP says the phone belongs to Johnny Tolliver.
Tolliver is charged with the following:
- 16 counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance
- 13 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12
- 3 counts of sexual abuse
- 16 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12
- 2 counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12
He was served at the Carter County Detention Center where he was being held for unrelated charges.