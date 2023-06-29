Carson’s Food & Drink to open 2nd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Carson’s Food & Drink is opening a second Lexington location, the company announced on Facebook Thursday.

The restaurant will be located in the former Andover Country Club building at 3480 Todds Road.

The new Carson’s location will open in early 2024.

“Carson’s is coming to Andover! The wait is over!

We are so happy to announce OFFICIALLY that we are OPENING A SECOND LOCATION!

We will be taking over the former Andover Country Club building off Todds Rd. and will be opening EARLY 2024,” a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page said.

Carson’s first location is located downtown at 362 East Main Street.