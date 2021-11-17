CAROL Act passes in House Energy & Commerce Committee, moves toward full vote

WASHINGTON (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act unanimously passed through the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) is leading this bill to honor the legacy of his late-wife Eleanor “Carol” Leavell Barr and invest in research for valvular heart disease. The bill will move closer to a full vote by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The CAROL Act authorizes a grant program administered by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), supporting research on valvular heart disease. It also convenes a workshop of subject matter experts to identify research needs and opportunities to develop prescriptive guidelines for treatment of patients with MVP. Finally, the bill instructs the Centers for Disease Control to increase public awareness regarding symptoms of valvular heart disease and effective strategies for preventing sudden cardiac death.

“Carol’s life was dedicated to serving her community and country. This legislation that honors her extraordinary life and legacy will invest in the critical research needed to prevent the tragedy that impacted our family from happening to others,” said Congressman Barr. “I am grateful to Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, and Congressman Brett Guthrie, for pushing this legislation through the Committee. It is time to move this bill across the finish line and save lives.”

“I commend my friend Congressman Barr for leading this bipartisan bill which will fund new investments in valvular heart disease research and honor his wife, Carol,” said U.S. Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (NY-04), who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I am proud to co-lead this legislation, and I thank Chairman Pallone and our Energy and Commerce colleagues who advanced it today.”

“I’m thrilled the CAROL Act is now one step closer to becoming law after the full Energy and Commerce Committee passed it at today’s markup. I commend my colleague and friend Andy Barr for introducing this legacy bill in honor of his late wife, Carol, to help other families avoid the same tragedy his family has faced. I hope the CAROL Act receives a vote on the House floor soon, and I will continue to support this bill every step of the way,”said U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), who serves as the lead Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.