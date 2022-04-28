Carnival returns to Fayette Mall, draws big crowd opening night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette Mall Spring Carnival is underway and opening night drew in a big crowd. Big Rock Amusements is a family owned and operated traveling amusement park that has setup shop in the parking lot of Fayette Mall for the next week and a half.

People can checkout a number of rides and games, as well as purchase food and beverages seven days a week from April 28 through May 8.

It’s fun for the whole family, even those working like Winston George, who tells us his favorite part is everything.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” said George. “I enjoy it. It’s what I do.”

The carnival is open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 Sunday through Friday, and $30 on Saturday.

Big Rock Amusements services events throughout the states of Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky.