Carly Cramer resigns as assistant UK volleyball coach

Cramer steps down after four years as assistant coach, three as graduate assistant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Carly Cramer announced Monday that she is stepping down from her role as the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky.

“Kentucky has been my home for the past seven seasons, and it’s bittersweet to announce my departure,” Cramer said. “I have decided to take a step back from Kentucky so that I can start the next chapter of my life. Working with Craig, Anders, Kristen and the entire Kentucky Volleyball staff has been incredibly rewarding and I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done for me. I am so thankful to have had a second family that made Lexington feel like home over the past seven years. There is no doubt that there is a bright future ahead and I look forward to watching Kentucky win many more championships to come. Thank you to Mr. Barnhart, Katie Eiserman, the Big Blue Nation, and most of all the Skinner family. I will forever be a Wildcat!”

Cramer spent four seasons as an assistant coach, where she helped Kentucky win the 2020 NCAA National Championship and the Southeastern Conference all four years. She helped guide the graduating class to 100 career wins, including a 24-1 record in 2020-21.

“I’m so excited for Carly and her next chapter.” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “It’s certainly bittersweet, but she is ready for what’s next. I can’t thank her enough for her commitment and passion for Kentucky Volleyball over the years. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her.”

During Cramer’s tenure as a graduate assistant, the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament during all three seasons. Kentucky had nine All-America selections and 12 All-SEC picks.

At Purdue, she was an Honorable Mention AVCA All-Northeast Region selection as a senior and two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. She made the Academic All-Big Ten team four times. As a senior, she ranked fifth in the Big Ten in overall digs per set and fourth in conference play at 4.14.

Cramer is a 2013 graduate of Purdue and has a bachelor of science degree in food science with a minor in Spanish. She received her master’s in business administration from Kentucky in December of 2017.

A search to fill Cramer’s vacancy is underway.